Police complaint filed against Akshay Kumar for poking fun at Marathi culture in a TVC

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Akshay Kumar recently featured in a TVC in which he could be seen as a Maratha warrior. He could be seen dancing comically and washing clothes. This has sparked a hashtag trend on twitter as well.
Tweets about this

Satish55471245

police complaint has been filed against Akshay Kumar at the Worli police station in Mumbai on Monday.

SavitaR48665799

Savita R RT @RibhaMishra: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands that, #BoycottNirma Nirma Limited and Akshay Kumar should apologies publicly Withdraw the… 8 minutes ago

vdawar007

Vin RT @TheQuint: A complaint has been filed at Worli police station against #AkshayKumar for a commercial that hurts sentiments of the Marathi… 14 minutes ago

MkSingh10571544

Mk Singh Parihar RT @ARanganathan72: 57. @BJP4India Vice President, Maharashtra @KiritSomaiya files a police complaint against the woman protester seen hold… 22 minutes ago

2020_risingsun

தமிழ் RT @msnindia: Police complaint against Akshay https://t.co/iw6cdu6lrh 48 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Police complaint against Akshay https://t.co/iw6cdu6lrh 51 minutes ago

Prashik123456

thoolsaab RT @Satyaasalmanfan: police complaint has been filed against @akshaykumar at the Worli police station in Mumbai on Monday. Free Internet de… 52 minutes ago

meem_not_maymay

Modi memes 2.0 RT @saurabh3vedi: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh filed attempt to murder complaint with Delhi Police against the attackers. @JNUSUofficial #JN… 1 hour ago

