All onboard killed in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran (2nd Ld)

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital city of Tehran, killing at least 170 people on board, authorities said.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran 00:17

 Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran [Video]Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran

The plane carrying 180 people crashed near Tehran Airport.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26

NTSB begins investigation into fatal plane crash Tuesday [Video]NTSB begins investigation into fatal plane crash Tuesday

The National Transportation Safety Board has begun its investigation into a small plane crash Tuesday near the Johnson County Executive Airport. Two people were killed in the crash.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:13


Recent related news from verified sources

No survivors reported after Ukrainian plane crashes at Iranian airport

An Iranian emergency official says a crash has killed all those on board a Ukrainian commercial airliner that took off from Tehran.
Denver Post

Ukrainian plane crashes after take off from Iran

Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane with 180 people on board, crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital city of...
Sify

