India advises its nationals to 'avoid non-essential travel to Iraq'
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid "all non-essential travel" to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation in the region.
