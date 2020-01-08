Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India advises its nationals to 'avoid non-essential travel to Iraq'

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid "all non-essential travel" to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation in the region.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44Published

Officials act after boy is forced to travel outside crowded school van [Video]Officials act after boy is forced to travel outside crowded school van

Police arrested a school bus driver in Manvi, Karnataka State, India after a student was forced to travel hanging outside the crowded school bus.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India asks citizens to avoid travel to Iraq

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) India on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals asking them to avoid travelling to Iraq for now.
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsReutersMENAFN.com

Manage expenses of your next international travel with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The advent of a new year comes with a new travel wish list to fulfil. With over 12 long weekends, you...
Sify


Tweets about this

jkmediasocial

JK Media India advises its nationals to ‘avoid non-essential travel to Iraq’ https://t.co/9bSaZnWZ9Y https://t.co/xpA9alG6em 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.