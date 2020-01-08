Global  

No Time To Die: Hans Zimmer replaces Dan Romer as composer for the 25th James Bond film

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The 25th Bond film, No Time To Die features Daniel Craig as the MI6 agent James Bond. Director Danny Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga when the latter walked out. No Time to Die is scheduled to release in April this year.
