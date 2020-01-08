Global  

CAA violates constitutional provisions: Amartya Sen

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
"The CAA law that has been passed in my judgment should be turned down by the Supreme Court on the grounds of it being unconstitutional because you cannot have certain types of fundamental human rights linking citizenship with religious differences," Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said.
