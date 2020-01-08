CAA violates constitutional provisions: Amartya Sen Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"The CAA law that has been passed in my judgment should be turned down by the Supreme Court on the grounds of it being unconstitutional because you cannot have certain types of fundamental human rights linking citizenship with religious differences," Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said. 👓 View full article

