Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Street Dancer 3D: 'Training with professional dancers is difficult,' says Varun Dhawan

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan talks about training with professional dancers for the film, says training with those who are professional in dancing is certainly difficult
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor turn street dancers in Delhi [Video]Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor turn street dancers in Delhi

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor turn street dancers in Delhi #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor #StreetDancer3D #Delhi #Bollywood

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:24Published

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D [Video]Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SD3D: Varun on training with professionals

Varun Dhawan is currently on a promotional spree for Remo D’Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. A few days back, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer and it got...
IndiaTimes

Varun Dhawan reveals who inspired his Street Dancer 3D look

Varun Dhawan has revealed his character's inspiration in the upcoming dance movie "Street Dancer 3D". The actor took to Instagram to talk about late social media...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tamanna_dvn

Fan_No_1ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ ᵈᵃⁿᶜᵉʳ RT @bollywood_life: Street Dancer 3D: 'Training with professional dancers is difficult,' says Varun Dhawan #Prabhudheva #RemoDsouza #Shra… 8 minutes ago

AliaVarunAngels

Alia Varun Angels RT @etimes: .@Varun_dvn has surely put on a lot of hard work behind perfecting his dance moves in #StreetDancer3D #VarunDhawan For the la… 1 hour ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Street Dancer 3D: 'Training with professional dancers is difficult,' says Varun Dhawan #Prabhudheva #RemoDsouza… https://t.co/JudIY2qWcR 4 hours ago

etimes

ETimes .@Varun_dvn has surely put on a lot of hard work behind perfecting his dance moves in #StreetDancer3D #VarunDhawan… https://t.co/1mEn8RaPWr 6 hours ago

henne38

mona RT @pinkvilla: #VarunDhawan REVEALS he put his body through***for #StreetDancer3D: Training with dancers is difficult- https://t.co/C3wi… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.