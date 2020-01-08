Global  

Nirbhaya rape convicts to be hanged on January 22

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora pronounced the order and issued the death warrants against the four convicts — Mukesh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay...
No filmy-style last wish question for Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convicts

In a big development, Delhi's Patiala House court on Tuesday (January 7) issued a death warrant for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and...
Nirbhaya's rapist-killers to hang at 7am on January 22: Court

The 2012 Nirbhaya rape-murder case finally moved towards closure when a Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the hanging of the four death row convicts on January 22,...
