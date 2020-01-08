Global  

Iran's retaliation against US only a slap: Khamenei

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said that Tehran's attack on the US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which was in retaliation to the January 3 killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, was just "a slap".
News video: Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:28

 A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning.

