Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Soorarai Pottru teaser: Suriya packs a wallop as an angry, young, revolutionary pilot

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Soorarai Pottru marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and director Sudha Kongara. It is co-produced by Guneet Monga, who is known for bankrolling films like The Lunchbox, Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Soorarai Pottru teaser: Suriya’s angry young man act will leave you wide-eyed


Indian Express

Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' teaser trends #1 on YouTube

In seventeen hours, the teaser has registered more than 4 million views and trending #1 on YouTube.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XavierJerard

xavi RT @ieEntertainment: #Suriya promises an intriguing drama with #SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl @guneetm @sikhyaent https://t.co/8OUcq2fiD3 37 seconds ago

NaveenKumar_510

Naveen kumar RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: .@Suriya_offl fans celebrate #SooraraiPottru teaser https://t.co/sKH3YuUycK 50 seconds ago

NaveenSuriya_FC

Naveen RT @Showbiz_IT: #SooraraiPottru teaser out: #Suriya arrives as an angry young pilot https://t.co/Cm3eKk1ZEg 57 seconds ago

Rajendr75570358

Rajendran RT @sridevisreedhar: .@Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara film #SooraraiPottruTeaser trends #1 on YouTube Read more at: https://t.co/ErPBUK61IA ht… 1 minute ago

AbhishekAbu171

ABHISHEK SURIYA RT @OnlyKollywood: The super impressive #SooraraiPottruTeaser is now trending #1 in @YouTubeIndia with over 4M+ views! Congrats to the team… 2 minutes ago

Umeshrs007

UmesH Rs RT @igtamil: Suriya's young look in 'Soorarai Pottru' secret revealed #Suriya #SooraraiPottru https://t.co/EWQLLdgUmv 2 minutes ago

Ajay_AK2

AJAY A K ®️ RT @OnlyKollywood: Explosive, exciting teaser of #SooraraiPottru raises expectations! Our views of #SooraraiPottruTeaser at https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.