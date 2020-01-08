In a first, China, Pak navies deploy submarines in strategic Arabian Sea drills

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Arabian Sea region is strategically important for India as major ports including Kandla, Okha , Mumbai , Nhava Sheva ( Navi Mumbai ), Mormugão, New Mangalore, and Kochi are located there. The joint maritime exercises began on Monday in the North Arabian Sea, regarded strategically significant for China which is now developing Pakistan's deep water Gwadar port there. 👓 View full article



