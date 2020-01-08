Global  

In a first, China, Pak navies deploy submarines in strategic Arabian Sea drills

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
The Arabian Sea region is strategically important for India as major ports including Kandla, Okha , Mumbai, Nhava Sheva (Navi Mumbai), Mormugão, New Mangalore, and Kochi are located there. The joint maritime exercises began on Monday in the North Arabian Sea, regarded strategically significant for China which is now developing Pakistan's deep water Gwadar port there.
News video: Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy 00:58

 A Russian navy ship 'aggressively approached' a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday, but Russia denied it saying the U.S. Navy vessel had crossed the Russian ship's path. Gavino Garay reports.

Navy says Russian warship 'aggressively approached' US vessel in Arabian Sea

Navy says Russian warship 'aggressively approached' US vessel in Arabian SeaA Russian warship "aggressively approached" a U.S. Naval destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, Navy officials said Friday. "While conducting routine...
WorldNews


