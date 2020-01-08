Global  

Pilot mistake unlikely in Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Iran

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Moscow [Russia], Jan 8 (Sputnik/ANI): A pilot error is unlikely to have caused the crash of Ukraine's Boeing 737 near Tehran, the vice president of operations at the Ukraine International Airlines said on Wednesday.
News video: File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran 01:24

 A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Iran missile attacks, Ukraine International Airlines plane crash: 5 things to know Wednesday

Trump to make an announcement on the Iran missile attacks, more details expected after the deadly Ukrainian plane crash and more things to know Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister

Ukraine's foreign minister says there were 63 Canadians on board a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board.
CBC.ca Also reported by •SBSbizjournalsCBS News

