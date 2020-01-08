Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's delightful chemistry is a treat to fans

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Crooned by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik, the lyrics of Butta Bomma are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and the music is composed by Thaman S. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set to hit the screens on January 12 👓 View full article

