Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's delightful chemistry is a treat to fans

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Crooned by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik, the lyrics of Butta Bomma are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and the music is composed by Thaman S. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set to hit the screens on January 12
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mahesh Babu's Daang Daang BEATS Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa to record the most views in 24 hours

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru will be clashing at the box office on 11th January 2020. Pooja Hegde stars opposite...
Bollywood Life

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun and Tabu promote the music of their upcoming Telugu biggie at South India's biggest musical event

Actors Allu Arjun and Tabu got together to promote the music of their upcoming Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo here. The event South India's biggest musical...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hitman_Fan45

ʜᴀʀᴇᴇꜱʜ ʀᴏʜɪᴛ RT @bollywood_life: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's delightful chemistry is a treat to fans #AlaVa… 3 minutes ago

ust_AA_dfan

AA™ RT @pinkvilla: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma Video Song: Allu Arjun wins hearts with his crazy dance moves - https://t.co/1WF7rmyq… 15 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV Check out the latest song from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun @hegdepooja https://t.co/cEiXBf4ckk 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.