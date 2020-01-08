Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The government on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq in view of prevailing situation in the Gulf country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

India issues travel warning on Iraq after Iran attacks

India on Wednesday issued a travel warning asking its citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel to Iraq, hours after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led...
Reuters

Britain issues Iraq, Iran travel warning

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) London, Jan 4 (Petra) ?? The British government on Saturday advised its citizens not to travel to Iraq and Iran, except for...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Chaowkidar71

Bharat RT @LillyMaryPinto: India asks citizens to avoid travel to Iraq Do they still go to Iraq after ISIS took over ? Koi paagal hi honge. 14 minutes ago

RohitYadavINC

Rohit Yadav ⭐ RT @timesofindia: India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq https://t.co/raIKKJ2B9d https://t.co/weEWyC2vHw 16 minutes ago

amroz_IND

Amroz Alam RT @thewire_in: The Government of India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq in vie… 16 minutes ago

vivekwTOI

Vivek Waghmode India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq https://t.co/gItPvvxiUD 35 minutes ago

LillyMaryPinto

Lilly लिल्ली ಲಿಲ್ಲಿ 🇮🇳 India asks citizens to avoid travel to Iraq Do they still go to Iraq after ISIS took over ? Koi paagal hi honge. 37 minutes ago

kamalkanya

KAMAL AGRAWAL people should follow th advisory - https://t.co/58NjlKUhn4 47 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq https://t.co/raIKKJ2B9d https://t.co/weEWyC2vHw 58 minutes ago

shubhamcooljain

Shubham Jain RT @TOIIndiaNews: India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq https://t.co/dgEk7HUqtj 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.