Tihar jail says will seek two hangmen from UP to execute Nirbhaya convicts

Kaul RT @news18dotcom: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old D… 5 minutes ago News18.com Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in… https://t.co/kYayh4NLMB 38 minutes ago C.K. Thakkar RT @CNNnews18: After being released from jail, Azad said he will Jama Masjid at 1 pm on Friday. "Later, I will also visit Ravidas temple, a… 42 minutes ago News18 After being released from jail, Azad said he will Jama Masjid at 1 pm on Friday. "Later, I will also visit Ravidas… https://t.co/vygQPWytp7 8 hours ago Jeevan Sharma It might sound harsh but if the four convicts of #Nirbhayacase will be hanged on Jan 22, it amounts to illegal kill… https://t.co/zkwNQ1m3Ls 21 hours ago Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: Advocate Rahul Mehra, Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities says, 'Execution of convicts(2012 Nirbhaya case) will surely not… 2 days ago naman gupta RT @NewsMobileIndia: Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities says, 'Execution of convicts(2012 Nirbhaya case) will surely not take plac… 2 days ago LatestLY Nirbhaya Gangrape & Murder Case: 'Execution of Convicts Will Surely Not Take Place on January 22', Says #TiharJail… https://t.co/OKObTKABS6 2 days ago