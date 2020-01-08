Global  

Tihar jail says will seek two hangmen from UP to execute Nirbhaya convicts

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tihar jail will seek the services of two hangmen from Uttar Pradesh to execute the four remaining convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, the jail authorities said on Wednesday.
