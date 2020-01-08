Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No Americans killed in Iranian attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, says Trump

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were killed in the Iranian attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation of the killing of Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down'

Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down' 01:22

 President Donald Trump has said Iran appears to be "standing down" and said no Americans were harmed in Iran's ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops. Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Mr Trump announced that the US will immediately place new sanctions on Iran "until...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan lawmakers react to Iranian attacks on bases housing U.S. forces [Video]Michigan lawmakers react to Iranian attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

Michigan lawmakers react to Iranian attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S.-led coalition confirms attacks on Iraqi bases housing its troops

The United States-led military coalition fighting Islamic State said early on Sunday that there were two attacks near Iraqi bases housing its troops on Saturday...
Reuters

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in...
WorldNews Also reported by •Daily RecordIndian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.