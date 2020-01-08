No Americans killed in Iranian attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, says Trump
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were killed in the Iranian attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation of the killing of Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani.
