Turkey, Russia inaugurate TurkStream pipeline

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Istanbul, Jan 9 (IANS) Turkey and Russia on Wednesday inaugurated the TurkStream pipeline that transports Russian natural gas to Turkey and Europe.
Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline

The Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively, officially launched on Wednesday the TurkStream natural gas pipeline...
OilPrice.com

Turkey and Russia: TurkStream pipeline not a fix for bilateral woes

The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are set to open the TurkStream pipeline with much fanfare, but other sticky issues...
Deutsche Welle

