Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce that they are 'stepping back' as the senior Royals

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying that they were 'stepping back' as the senior members of the Royal family. This has come as shock but was one way, an anticipated move. However, there are reports that suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had informed the Buckingham Palace and neither the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals 01:04

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals. The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, Jan. 8. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the...

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say

According to The New York Post's Page Six, the royal couple has talked to friends, including Oprah and George Clooney, about the possibility of setting up a home in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:49Published

Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future [Video]Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future

Shannon Spence, formerly of the British Consulate General of New England, said the move is "completely unprecedented."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:30Published


Royal Family Bombshell Erupts on Social Media; Buckingham Palace Says Discussions ‘Are at an Early Stage’

There's a great deal of curiosity and intrigue about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement today they are "stepping back" from their senior roles in the...
Mediaite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Family to Be 'Financially Independent'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make an unprecedented move to break away from the British royal tradition, announcing they are stepping down as senior royals to...
AceShowbiz


