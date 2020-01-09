Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce that they are 'stepping back' as the senior Royals

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying that they were 'stepping back' as the senior members of the Royal family. This has come as shock but was one way, an anticipated move. However, there are reports that suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had informed the Buckingham Palace and neither the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. 👓 View full article

