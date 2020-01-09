Global  

Major fire breaks out at a paper factory in Delhi's patparganj, One killed

Thursday, 9 January 2020
A person died in a fire at a printing press in the busy Patparganj Industrial Area early Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call to report the fire was received at 2.38 am after which more than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the fire was brought under control by 8 am.



Delhi: Fire...
