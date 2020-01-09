Global  

Growth in India is projected to 'decelerate' to 5 per cent in 2019-2020: World Bank

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* The World Bank has projected a five per cent growth rate for India in the 2019-2020 fiscal, but said it was likely to recover to 5.8 per cent in the following financial year.

The growth rate for Bangladesh has been projected to remain above seven per cent through the forecast horizon and, in Pakistan, it is...
