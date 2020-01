Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Reem Sameer Shaikh who is currently seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta, plays the lead role in Gul Makai. Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta step play the role of Malala's parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai, respectively. Here's the trailer of Gul Makai. 👓 View full article