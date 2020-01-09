Global  

Major fire breaks out in Noida's ESIC hospital, three fire tenders rushed to spot

Zee News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A major fire broke out in the ESIC hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. The blaze was initiated in the basement of the hospital which is situated in Sector 24 of Noida.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fire breaks out at Noida's ESI hospital, four tenders present

A massive fire broke out in Noida's ESIC hospital on Thursday morning. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DaySeattle TimesTamworth Herald

Major fire at battery factory in West Delhi

35 fire tenders are trying to control the fire; several workers and fire personnel trapped inside as portion of building collapses
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle TimesDeutsche Welle

