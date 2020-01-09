Ashish Shelar takes potshots at Deepika's JNU visit, says easier to portray role of warrior in reel life
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took potshots at Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone over her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, after many students at the university were injured in an alleged attack by ABVP members.
Shelar said, "It's easier for Deepika to potray the...
Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked assailants on the campus on January 5. While other Bollywood actors have spoken up on the issue...