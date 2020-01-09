Global  

Ashish Shelar takes potshots at Deepika's JNU visit, says easier to portray role of warrior in reel life

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took potshots at Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone over her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, after many students at the university were injured in an alleged attack by ABVP members.

Shelar said, "It's easier for Deepika to potray the...
News video: Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News

Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News 01:58

 Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked assailants on the campus on January 5. While other Bollywood actors have spoken up on the issue...

