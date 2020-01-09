Global  

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, time, where to watch- all you need to know about last Chandra Grahan of 2020

DNA Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' occurring on 10th January 2020 is also called "Wolf Moon Eclipse".
Lunar eclipse 2020: Date, time and how to watch Chandra Grahan

In India, the lunar eclipse will be visible a from 10:37 pm on January 10 to 2:42 am on January 11. The eclipse will continue for 4.05 hours. 
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressWorldNewsIndiaTimes

Get ready for the first lunar eclipse of the year

In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10.37 p.m. on January 10 and will end around 2.42 a.m. on January 11
Hindu Also reported by •WorldNews

