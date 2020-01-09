Global  

Darbar Twitter review: Fans deem Rajinikanth's film as a BLOCKBUSTER

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Darbar Twitter review: Fans are going gaga over the Rajinikanth starrer and have tagged it is a blockbuster already. Check out the tweets from fans here
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’ twitter review

The first show of the AR Murugadoss directorial 'Darbar' starring Rajinikanth began at 4 AM in Chennai. Expectedly, it drew a large number of people to the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsSify

As 'Darbar' releases, Rajinikanth's family visits Chennai theatre to cheer for him with fans

As 'Darbar's first show opened in theatres, Rajinikanth's wife Latha, daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya, with their respective families, checked into a Chennai...
Zee News

Gowthi18

Gowthi sound RT @sridevisreedhar: #DarbarReview 2.5/5: Strictly for Rajini fans! The first half of the film is quite enjoyable due to the style and s… 20 seconds ago

news18dotcom

News18.com "One word :- M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E," a fan wrote. #DarbarReview https://t.co/gg5AlHmP87 1 minute ago

stanlytheboss

stanlyprince RT @ieEntertainment: Fans gathers at a theater in Chennai to catch the first show of @rajinikanth starrer #Darbar - #DarbarThiruvizha #Darb… 2 minutes ago

prabusarav

Saravana Prabu RT @ieEntertainment: Fans celebrate the release of #Darbar in Hyderabad | #DarbarFDFS #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFromToday Follow all the li… 7 minutes ago

Satheshwecan

Satheshkumar RT @ieEntertainment: Kasi Theater in Ashok Nagar, Chennai all decked up to welcome @rajinikanth fans | #DarbarFDFS #DarbarThiruvizha #Darba… 12 minutes ago

Ckkp4

Ckkp RT @CuckooVinoth: My God Rajini sir FDFS Rohini cinema darber 4am show fast review cuckoooo 🤘🤘🤘🤘 I love Thalaiver. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 All fans welco… 13 minutes ago

