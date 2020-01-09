2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma files curative plea before SC, days after death sentence
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () In the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, one of the four convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, on Thursday filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court. This comes within 48 hours after a Delhi court fixed the date for hanging the convicts. On January 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had issued a death warrant against the four convicts--Vinay, Pawan, Akshay, and Mukesh Singh, and they are scheduled to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail premises.
