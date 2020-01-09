Global  

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma files curative plea before SC, days after death sentence

Zee News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, one of the four convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, on Thursday filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court. This comes within 48 hours after a Delhi court fixed the date for hanging the convicts. On January 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had issued a death warrant against the four convicts--Vinay, Pawan, Akshay, and Mukesh Singh, and they are scheduled to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail premises.
Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative petition in SC

In a last effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a cu
Hindu

Nirbhaya case convict files curative plea in SC

One of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, Vinay Kumar Sharma, filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court on Thursday. A Delhi Court had issued a...
IndiaTimes


