Fire breaks out at Noida's ESI hospital, four tenders present

DNA Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A massive fire broke out in Noida's ESIC hospital on Thursday morning. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
News video: Watch: Fire breaks out at Noida’s ESIC hospital, patients evacuated

Watch: Fire breaks out at Noida’s ESIC hospital, patients evacuated 01:50

 A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida, prompting the administration to evacuate patients and their relatives.

