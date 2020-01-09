Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative petition in SC
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () In a last-ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict. On Tuesday, a Delhi court issued death warrants...
