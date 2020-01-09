Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative petition in SC

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In a last-ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict. On Tuesday, a Delhi court issued death warrants...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News 03:59

 Nirbhaya case convict appeals against death sentence, CJI SA Bobde says petitions on CAA do not help, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Protests against JNU violence underway at Delhi's Mandi House, Report finds JNU V-C did not asked police to be on standby even as violence broke...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Will file curative petition in SC Nirbhaya convicts lawyer on death warrants [Video]Will file curative petition in SC Nirbhaya convicts lawyer on death warrants

Will file curative petition in SC Nirbhaya convicts lawyer on death warrants

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court

GDP ADVANCE ESTIMATES: GOVT PEGS ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 5% FOR FY20, NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' LAWYER: WILL FILE CURATIVE PETITION IN SC , NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma files curative plea before SC, days after death sentence

In the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, one of the four convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, on Thursday filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court. This...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Nirbhaya rape case convicts to be hanged on January 22

The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta
Hindu Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nyayamindia

Nyayam Curative Petition has been filed as the last resort in #SupremeCourt by one of the Nirbhaya rape case death row con… https://t.co/OOnCm9lFCs 1 minute ago

MRUNPRE02670448

MR UNPREDICTABLE 🔮⚔️🔭🚬⚰️ RT @thewire_in: Vinay Kumar Sharma, a convict in the Nirbhaya case has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against his death sen… 9 minutes ago

PRASAD84537232

PRASAD SC must hear curative appln filed by rogue rapist quickly, the entire nation in general and entire womanhood of Ind… https://t.co/hdzT8Fs3D8 12 minutes ago

gandhiincindia

Himanshu Gandhi [ निषाद ] RT @NH_India: In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the #Nirbhaya gang… 12 minutes ago

YTHISNEWS

Y This News One of the convicts in the #Nirbhayacase on Thursday filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court against the… https://t.co/n4eMW3k7Jt 13 minutes ago

MyVoice4Nation

On Mission Nirbhaya Convict Files Plea Against Death Sentence In Supreme Court - NDTV News https://t.co/Tio5pgARyg https://t.co/DiuiHJrMkE 16 minutes ago

ujjwalc2

Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma files curative petition against death sentence in SC 19 minutes ago

thewire_in

The Wire Vinay Kumar Sharma, a convict in the Nirbhaya case has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against his d… https://t.co/L2OwSfWD9G 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.