Will boycott opposition meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will boycott the opposition meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 to protest the violence unleashed in the state allegedly by Left Front and Congress workers during a trade union strike.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources India's opposition Congress party hold massive 'Bharat Bachao' rally India's opposition Congress party held a massive 'Bharat Bachao' rally in Delhi on Saturday (14 December). The gathering, at Delhi's Ramlila grounds, was led by party leaders, including Sonia.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:12Published on December 15, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources 'Ekla cholo re', says Mamata on CAA, NRC; leaves opposition a divided House "If needed, I will fight alone," a livid Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday in the West Bengal assembly where she said she will boycott a meeting called by...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago Also reported by • Sify



Tweets about this