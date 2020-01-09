Global  

Will boycott opposition meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi: Mamata

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will boycott the opposition meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 to protest the violence unleashed in the state allegedly by Left Front and Congress workers during a trade union strike.
