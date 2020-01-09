Mumbai Police arrest fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Patna on Thursday. He has been remanded in police custody till January 21 and has a total of 27 cases registered against him in the city.



The Mumbai Police had also booked Lakdawala in over 20 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting.



Police... 👓 View full article

