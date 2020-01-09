Global  

Mumbai Police arrest fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Patna on Thursday. He has been remanded in police custody till January 21 and has a total of 27 cases registered against him in the city.

The Mumbai Police had also booked Lakdawala in over 20 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting.

Police...
