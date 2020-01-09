Global  

Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police

Indian Express Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai police

He has been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act
Hindu

Mumbai Police arrest gangster Ezaz Lakdawala

In a major achievement for Mumbai Police, they arrested underworld gangster Ezaz Lakadwala of Chhota Rajan faction on late Wednesday.
IndiaTimes


pragathis7

Surya #IndiaSupportsCAA RT @Defence_360: #Flash Another Blow to ter'ror financing , Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch , daugh… 3 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police https://t.co/tpzhHS8M9G https://t.co/LRRXxH0ZNa 4 minutes ago

malhotra_moksha

Moksha Malhotra RT @meghdootindia: Another Blow to Bollywood terror financing , Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch , da… 12 minutes ago

journo_abheet

Abheet RT @NewsMobileIndia: Underworld don #EjazLakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/LoV5hdp4f8 12 minutes ago

a2n1n1a2

Annapurna Singh RT @MBTheGuide: #BREAKING: Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai police. Details awaited @DeccanHerald 18 minutes ago

Defence_360

Defence360_Official #Flash Another Blow to ter'ror financing , Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch… https://t.co/mPEk5QekVq 19 minutes ago

naikayush1

Ayush Naik RT @NewIndianXpress: Fugitive gangster Ejas Lakdawala, who once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang, was a… 30 minutes ago

SakalMediaNews

sakalmedia Underworld don #EjazLakdawala arrested by #MumbaiPolice. https://t.co/JVhbd4dHjy #Sakal #SakalNews #Viral… https://t.co/ujI4weFsBC 41 minutes ago

