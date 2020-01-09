Global  

Nirbhaya gangrape case: Convict Vinay Sharma files curative petition in Supreme Court

DNA Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The curative petition grants a second review of the death sentence upheld by the apex court.
News video: Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court 03:59

 GDP ADVANCE ESTIMATES: GOVT PEGS ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 5% FOR FY20, NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' LAWYER: WILL FILE CURATIVE PETITION IN SC , NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE:...

Nirbhaya Case: SC rejects review plea of gangrape convict, says no error in 2017 verdict | OneIndia [Video]Nirbhaya Case: SC rejects review plea of gangrape convict, says no error in 2017 verdict | OneIndia

SC REJECTS REVIEW PLEA OF NIRBHAYA CONVICT, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER HAILS SC VERDICT DISMISSING RAPE CONVICT'S REVIEW PETITION, DEATH FOR NIRBHAYA CONVICT: CONFIRMS SUPREME COURT

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

NEWS AT 6 PM, NOVEMBER 14th | OneIndia News [Video]NEWS AT 6 PM, NOVEMBER 14th | OneIndia News

CLOSING THE CONTEMPT OF COURT CASE AGAINST RAHUL GANDHI, THE SUPREME COURT SAID THAT RAHUL GANDHI NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL. SC ALSO DISMISSED THE RAFALE REVIEW PETITION SAYING WE CAN'T INTIATE A 'ROVING AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published


December 16 gangrape convict files curative petition before Supreme Court


Indian Express

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar moves curative petition in SC

A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict
Hindu

MZulfiqhar

@zemon RT @the_hindu: In a last effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the #Nirbhaya gangrape a… 3 minutes ago

ttindia

The Telegraph Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, has filed a cu… https://t.co/4XwQzcqHVR 35 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu In a last effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the #Nirbhaya g… https://t.co/swl8rQDFzI 1 hour ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #NirbhayaCase : In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to de… https://t.co/5iSuDO5X09 1 hour ago

youngroy25

Roÿ In Court, Convict's Mother Walked To Nirbhaya's Mother And Begged - NDTV https://t.co/mSPyT5CyXu 9 hours ago

antalina77

alina chatterjee RT @IndiaToday: All the four convicts in the #Nirbhaya gangrape case are presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. @MunishPandeyy https://t… 20 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today All the four convicts in the #Nirbhaya gangrape case are presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. @MunishPandeyy https://t.co/af50A1pv2R 21 hours ago

jollymampilly

Jolly Mampilly In Court, Convict's Mother Walked To Nirbhaya's Mother And Begged - NDTV https://t.co/NSPdq3URk5 1 day ago

