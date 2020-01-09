Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Heavy deployment of security personnel is in place at Mandi House owing to a march called by JNU students and teachers on Thursday. Some students have started assembling for the march which will proceed towards the HRD ministry to demand removal of the vice-chancellor in the wake of the January 5 violence on campus that left around 35 people injured.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU student protests: Security hiked outside HRD Ministry [Video]JNU student protests: Security hiked outside HRD Ministry

Taking in view the protests by agitating students of the capital's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a massive deployment of security forces has been made outside the Unionb Human Resource Development..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published

JNU fee hike row: Students’ march to Parliament halted by cops [Video]JNU fee hike row: Students’ march to Parliament halted by cops

Thousands of students from JNU hit the streets in a march to Parliament on the first day of the winter session. The JNU students were stopped by security personnel who had been posted outside the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU violence: Police on standby ahead of protest march from Mandi House today


Indian Express


Tweets about this

btsxdia

#X1ROTY RT @TOIIndiaNews: Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march https://t.co/9h323039x6 14 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march https://t.co/9h323039x6 20 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march https://t.co/uvCSrIGU1a 1 hour ago

Skpj50

Khan Mazhar RT @the_hindu: #JNUattack live updates | Massive deployment of security personnel remained in place at JNU, with authorities only allowing… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.