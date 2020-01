Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Chal Ghar Chalen is crooned by Arijit Singh and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri. The music is composed by Mithoon. Well, we have terrific combo of Aashiqui 2 with Aditya, Mithoon and Arijit and it just raises our excitement of this song to the next level. 👓 View full article