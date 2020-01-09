Global  

Street Dancer 3D song Dua Karo: Varun Dhawan's act of repentance is bearable because of Arijit Singh's vocals

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Street Dancer 3D song Dua Karo released today and Arijit Singh once again impresses with his soulful voice. However, the rap section in the song is disturbing
News video: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi on promotional spree, twin in black

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi on promotional spree, twin in black 01:50

 Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’. The actors were seen twinning in black t-shirt with ‘Street Dancer’ written on it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D [Video]Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Varun and Nora promote 'Street Dancer 3D' at the airport [Video]Varun and Nora promote 'Street Dancer 3D' at the airport

After returning from romantic vacation with Natasha Dalal actor Varun Dhawan is back promoting his upcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D 'Dua Karo' song still is flashback to ABCD 2's 'Chunar'

A still of Varun Dhawan from Street Dancer 3D song Dua Karo has been unveiled and it is a constant reminder of his ABCD 2 song Chunar
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsIndiaTimesSifyBollywood Life

'Street Dancer 3D' Song 'Illegal Weapon 2.0': Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor gear up for the ultimate dance-off

Illegal Weapon 2.0 is a recreated version of a popular Punjabi song and in the new version composed by Tanishk Bagchi while adding a new flavor to the number, he...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood Life

