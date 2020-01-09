Global  

Pawar flags off 21-day long anti-CAA 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra'

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday flagged off 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' from the Gateway of India here to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
News video: Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' against CAA, NRC

Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' against CAA, NRC 02:27

 NCP Chief Sharad flagged off the Gandhi Shanti Yatra organized by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. The yatra has been organized to demand the withdrawal of CAA.

