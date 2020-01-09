Global  

Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's parents want them to get married!

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's parents agree to get them married to each other. Check out the story to see the latest promo of Indian Idol 11
