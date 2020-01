Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a ‘khula saand’ until he knows he has a grown-up daughter Alaya F

Bollywood World TV New post (Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays the man-child yet again) has been published on Bollywood Wo… https://t.co/oDOXXPmf2x 14 seconds ago

Free Press Journal Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: @SaifOnline,Tabu's quirky rom-com out all set to tickle your funny bones on Jan 31 https://t.co/vsDujIHYkQ 9 minutes ago

News18.com Echoing the movie’s poster, Saif Ali Khan is seen as a careless middle-aged man partying through life in the traile… https://t.co/xklpos3M9L 11 minutes ago

Nihal Mirza RT @TheReel_in: #JawaaniJaaneman trailer: #SaifAliKhan is a middle-aged playboy with an estranged daughter https://t.co/VL30KFEhRm 11 minutes ago

Akhilesh Sahani RT @ZeeNews: #JawaaniJaanemantrailer review: Saif Ali Khan-Tabu in a new-age uber cool family drama https://t.co/7bnWKl9ZzX 12 minutes ago

Askmen India Saif Ali Khan is getting into the comedy groove after a long time #SaifAliKhan #JawaaniJaaneman #AlayaF… https://t.co/iwuiynWTj6 13 minutes ago