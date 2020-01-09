Mumbai: Sharad Pawar flags off Gandhi Shanti Yatra to oppose CAA
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () On Thursday morning, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the 21-day long 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' in order to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). the 21-day long Yatra which began from the Gateway of India will culminate on January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi at Raj...
