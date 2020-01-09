Global  

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar flags off Gandhi Shanti Yatra to oppose CAA

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
On Thursday morning, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the 21-day long 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' in order to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). the 21-day long Yatra which began from the Gateway of India will culminate on January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi at Raj...
News video: Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' against CAA, NRC

Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' against CAA, NRC 02:27

 NCP Chief Sharad flagged off the Gandhi Shanti Yatra organized by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. The yatra has been organized to demand the withdrawal of CAA.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Yogi & UP Police were complicit in CAA crackdown | Oneindia News [Video]Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Yogi & UP Police were complicit in CAA crackdown | Oneindia News

DELHI BATTLES BONE-CHILLING COLD, Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship LAw with #IndiaSupportsCAA,..

US President Donald Trump becomes 3rd US President to be impeached | OneIndia News [Video]US President Donald Trump becomes 3rd US President to be impeached | OneIndia News

DELHI CAA PROTEST: MASSIVE JAMS IN PARTS OF DELHI, CAA PROTEST: LEFT PARTIES CALL FOR BHARAT BANDH, YOU WILL ALSO BE 'FIXED' SOON: MUMBAI BJP LEADER THREATENS KUNAL KAMRA, ARMY CHIEF: SITUATION ALONG..

Pawar flags off 21-day long anti-CAA 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday flagged off 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' from the Gateway of India here to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Sify

JNU students subjected to cowardly but planned attack: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said JNU students were subjected to a "cowardly and planned attack", adding that use of violence to suppress democratic values...
IndiaTimes

jerryrajrod1

jerry جیری راج RT @ArchisMohan: NCP chief Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's anti-CAA Mumbai to Delhi yatra, along with Prakash Ambedkar, Prithviraj… 1 hour ago

ArchisMohan

Archis Mohan अर्चिस NCP chief Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's anti-CAA Mumbai to Delhi yatra, along with Prakash Ambedkar, Prit… https://t.co/QZOH0iUZhM 3 hours ago

