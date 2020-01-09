Global  

Darbar public review: 'Bohot zyada entertaining hai,' masses give their verdict for Rajnikanth's film

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
We got our hands on to the public review of Darbar and we gotta say, people are highly impressed with this action-entertainer. According to the masses, Darbar is entertaining because it is paced with high-octane action sequences.
Darbar Twitter review: Fans deem Rajinikanth's film as a BLOCKBUSTER

Darbar Twitter review: Fans are going gaga over the Rajinikanth starrer and have tagged it is a blockbuster already. Check out the tweets from fans here
Bollywood Life

