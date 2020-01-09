Global  

Selena Gomez: I've been single for over two years now

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Singer Selena Gomez says there are perks to being single. Gomez's first new album in four years debuts Friday called Rare. The title track off that album, Lose You To Love Me was a major hit.
News video: Selena Gomez talks mental health journey in new interview

Selena Gomez talks mental health journey in new interview 01:16

 Speaking with 'WSJ. Magazine,' Gomez says the right therapy and medication gave her a "breakthrough".

