Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mother lashes out at Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala for targeting her daughter

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Madhurima Tuli was continuously targeted by Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala for not doing any household work and sitting idle. Now, mother of Madhurima came out in support of her daughter and slammed the duo
