Mamata to stay away from opposition meet called by Cong

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would stay away from the January 13 meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to chalk out a joint strategy on the anti-new citizenship law (CAA) and the police brutality against students.
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has decided to boycott an opposition meet called by interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against NRC and CAA. Mamata will boycott the meet after she alleged that the Left and Congress unleashed violence in West Bengal during Wednesday's trade union strike. She said the...

