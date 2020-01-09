Global  

Foreign envoys engage with civil society in J&K; locals slam Pakistan's interference

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
On the first day of the envoys' visit, there was massive participation of people from all walks of life and from all parts of J&K. Envoys witnessed total normalcy, open shops and traffic and people on the streets in Srinagar.
Recent related news from verified sources

'People of Kashmir won't give an inch to Pakistan': Envoys from 15 countries, including US, told on visit to Srinagar

The envoys were told by the locals that people totally reject Pakistan's disinformation about a "bloodbath" in Kashmir and also lauded the government for...
DNA Also reported by •Seattle Times

EU envoys not in group visiting J&K

European diplomats will not be part of a group of envoys who will be taken to Kashmir on Thursday in a visit facilitated by the foreign office. The group of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

