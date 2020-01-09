Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Late Kushal Punjabi's wife, Audrey Dolhen, issues a joint statement with his family; says, 'he was a very doting father'

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Today Audrey Dolhen issued a joint statement with Kushal Punjabi's family members Vijay Punjabi, Priya Punjabi and Ritika Punjabi and shared how his death has been an emotional challenge for them and especially his four-year-old.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kushal Punjabi, Girish Karnad, Viju Khote, Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to the world [Video]Kushal Punjabi, Girish Karnad, Viju Khote, Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to the world

Kushal Punjabi, Girish Karnad, Viju Khote, Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to the world

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 03:41Published

Btown celebs pay last respect to actor Kushal Punjabi [Video]Btown celebs pay last respect to actor Kushal Punjabi

Btown celebs pay last respect to actor Kushal Punjabi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Audrey Dolhen: Kushal was not serious about his family

Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen has come out and spoken about being blamed for the death of the television actor. She says that Kushal "failed their...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Kushal's parents, wife jointly release statement

The late actor's family which includes wife Audrey Dolhen, father Vijay Punjabi, mother Priya Punjabi and sister Ritika Punjabi, have released a joint statement...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Late Kushal Punjabi's wife, Audrey Dolhen, issues a joint statement with his family; says, 'he was a very doting fa… https://t.co/wC4QA0ehog 53 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint The parents and wife of late actor #KushalPunjabi have issued a statement dismissing various speculative reports su… https://t.co/5PXPuPFaKk 3 hours ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon Late #KushalPunjabi's parents and wife #AudreyDolhen issue a joint statement on his suicide, state that he was a do… https://t.co/kEvL5GGENr 10 hours ago

toitv

TOI - TV Times Kushal Punjabi's parents and his wife Audrey Dolhen jointly release a statement #kushalpunjabi https://t.co/zzfC2sigjs 10 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #KushalPunjabi's parents have finally spoken on his suicide. Read on👇 #Television | #RIPKushalPunjabi |… https://t.co/wnx0UOO1fr 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.