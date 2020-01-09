Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Government moots plan for Rs 100 crore central funding to develop Goa's waterways

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Aiming at making Goa a logistics hub, the state government has decided to approach the union government seeking funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore for projects including upgradation of jetties, development of the state’s internal waterways and revival of barges to handle different type of inter and intra-state cargo.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.