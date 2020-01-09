Foreign envoys meet local residents in J&K; internet restoration, peace discussed

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published J&K : Foreign envoys in UT to assess ground situation since lockdown | OneIndia News 01:21 15 foreign envoys are on a 2-day visit to J&K today. This is the 2nd time a foreign delegation is visiting the former state after it was bifurcated into 2 Union territories and its special status was revoked. The panel will assess conditions in the state since lockdown on August 5, 2019. Since then...