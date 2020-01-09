Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Foreign envoys meet local residents in J&K; internet restoration, peace discussed

Zee News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A group of 15 Foreign Envoys are on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 9-10 January and were in Srinagar on the first day. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: J&K : Foreign envoys in UT to assess ground situation since lockdown | OneIndia News

J&K : Foreign envoys in UT to assess ground situation since lockdown | OneIndia News 01:21

 15 foreign envoys are on a 2-day visit to J&K today. This is the 2nd time a foreign delegation is visiting the former state after it was bifurcated into 2 Union territories and its special status was revoked. The panel will assess conditions in the state since lockdown on August 5, 2019. Since then...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.