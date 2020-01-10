Global  

Iran mistakenly shot down Ukraine jet claims US media

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) Iran mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday near Tehran with 176 people on board, US media report.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Ukraine jet accidentally downed by Iran say Canada, U.S.

Ukraine jet accidentally downed by Iran say Canada, U.S. 02:36

 A Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off was accidentally shot down by Iran, Canada's prime minister and U.S. officials said on Thursday. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737 [Video]Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight [Video]Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight

Scott Morrison echoes other Western leaders, saying intelligence shows missile unintentionally fired at the Boeing 737-800 jet, killing all passenger onboard.

Iran 'mistakenly shot down Ukraine jet' - US media

All 176 people on board were killed when the plane crashed just after take-off from Tehran's airport.
BBC News

