Lohri 2020: SMS, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Lohri commemorates the passing of winter solstice and is thus celebrated on the shortest day of the year. Do not forget to send your warm wishes to your near and dear ones on this festive day... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SAMARJEET NARAYAN Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp status https://t.co/Tr5SquW9A5 Download th… https://t.co/SN7Z06KWKT 51 minutes ago Sortiwa Happy Lohri 2020: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status - more lifestyl… https://t.co/zzpkAxuYM0 8 hours ago FlickNook India Happy Lohri 2020: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status - Hindustan Tim… https://t.co/th2NOe0YuV 2 days ago Hindustan Times Happy Lohri 2020: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status https://t.co/aaX1lF6OXm 2 days ago