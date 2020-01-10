Global  

Who is underworld don Ejaz Yusuf Lakdawala

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
After arresting fugitive gangster Ejaz Yusuf Lakdawala, who was absconding for over two decades, Mumbai Police believe he might help the cops get important information about the notorious Dawood gang.
