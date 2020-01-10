Global  

First lunar eclipse of 2020 today: Know significance, timings and places

Zee News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The lunar eclipse or chandra grahan will be visible on the intervening nights of January 10 and 11. The eclipse will start at 10:37 pm on January 10 and will end at 2:42 am on January 11.
Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India [Video]Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India

The annual solar eclipse of the year began today. A greater part of the eclipse will be visible in Southern India. North Kerala’s Cheruvathur is the first place to witness the eclipse. A large crowd..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date, Timings: First lunar eclipse of the year on January 10


Indian Express Also reported by •WorldNewsMENAFN.comHinduZee NewsDNA

There will be four lunar eclipses in 2020 - starting this week

There will be four lunar eclipses in 2020 - starting this weekThere four penumbral lunar eclipses scheduled to take place in 2020. The first lunar eclipse will occur this Friday on 10 January 2020. Penumbral eclipses occur...
WorldNews

